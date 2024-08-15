Central Bancompany, Inc. (CBCY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 on September 1st

Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Central Bancompany Price Performance
OTCMKTS CBCY remained flat at $652.00 on Wednesday. Central Bancompany has a twelve month low of $619.99 and a twelve month high of $750.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $666.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $665.79.
Central Bancompany Company Profile
