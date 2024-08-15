Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Declares Final Dividend of $0.14

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 25th. This is an increase from Challenger’s previous final dividend of $0.12.
Challenger Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.47.
About Challenger
