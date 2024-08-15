Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Declares Final Dividend of $0.14

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 25th. This is an increase from Challenger’s previous final dividend of $0.12.

Challenger Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.47.

About Challenger

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

