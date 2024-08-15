Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s current price.

SCHW has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,643,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,395. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,911 shares of company stock worth $12,541,978. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 499,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

