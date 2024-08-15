Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Stock Performance

Shares of CTNT traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.21. 273,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,173. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.83 million and a P/E ratio of -21.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

Insider Transactions at Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

In related news, major shareholder Xiaolin Tang sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Company Profile

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

Further Reading

