Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives $27.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chewy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chewy from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $40,576,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $40,576,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock worth $540,973,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chewy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $13,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 61,556 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 142.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. Chewy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

