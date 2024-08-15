Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Short Interest Update

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Chiyoda Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYCY remained flat at $1.53 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of -0.24. Chiyoda has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.55.
Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter. Chiyoda had a return on equity of 60.57% and a net margin of 3.50%.
Chiyoda Company Profile
Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chiyoda
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.