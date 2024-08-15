Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Short Interest Update

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Chiyoda Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYCY remained flat at $1.53 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of -0.24. Chiyoda has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter. Chiyoda had a return on equity of 60.57% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Chiyoda Company Profile

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

