CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CHSCL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,631. CHS has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $26.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

