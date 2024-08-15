CIBC Raises Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSH.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.17.

Shares of TSE CSH.UN opened at C$14.51 on Monday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$9.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -358.82%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

