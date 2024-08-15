Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Up to $50.03

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.03, but opened at $52.42. Ciena shares last traded at $53.42, with a volume of 645,670 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Get Ciena alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ciena

Ciena Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,378 shares of company stock worth $501,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.