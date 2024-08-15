Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Up 0.7%

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $770.99 and last traded at $768.62. 38,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 371,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $763.16.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.36.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $725.99 and a 200-day moving average of $678.67. The company has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Shares of Cintas are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.09%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 780,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 152,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,010,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1,419.2% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

