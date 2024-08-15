Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Compass Point

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Compass Point from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 123.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CIFR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

CIFR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.03. 7,147,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,864,440. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $7.99.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 609,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $3,798,082.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,911,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,746,695.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,302,379 shares of company stock worth $24,285,016 over the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 62.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 122.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,330,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after buying an additional 2,938,184 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 0.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,755,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after buying an additional 22,086 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $9,901,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 94.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 1,090,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

