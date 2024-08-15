Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), Zacks reports. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of CIFR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,548,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,855,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CIFR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $1,202,828.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,519,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,560,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,302,379 shares of company stock valued at $24,285,016. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

