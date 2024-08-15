Citigroup Increases MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $2,200.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,020.00.

Shares of MELI traded up $44.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,943.00. 146,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,676.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,627.87. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,141.04 and a 12-month high of $1,951.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

