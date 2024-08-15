Citigroup Lowers Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $370.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $422.78.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DE

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $26.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $367.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.75. The firm has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $435.73.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.