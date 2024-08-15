ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.48. 14,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,727. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $48.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

