ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.48.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.
Institutional Trading of ClearOne
ClearOne Company Profile
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
