ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.48.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) by 5,150.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

