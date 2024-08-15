Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 52.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

GLV stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.