CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Up 173.1% in July

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 418,900 shares, an increase of 173.1% from the July 15th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CLP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 38,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,752. CLP has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

