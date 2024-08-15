CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Up 173.1% in July

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 418,900 shares, an increase of 173.1% from the July 15th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
CLP Price Performance
CLP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 38,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,752. CLP has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27.
About CLP
