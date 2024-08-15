Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) PT Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CGTX has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cognition Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CGTX stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. Cognition Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGTX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

