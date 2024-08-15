Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 171.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,624 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,378,000 after purchasing an additional 416,853 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after buying an additional 8,933,912 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $731,843,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,987,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,220,000 after acquiring an additional 278,150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,426,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,824,000 after acquiring an additional 77,679 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CL traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.13. 3,149,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,859. The company has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $104.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,177 shares of company stock worth $4,245,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.