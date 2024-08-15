CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Raised to $2.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered CommScope from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.

Get CommScope alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on COMM

CommScope Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of COMM opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. CommScope has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.08.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CommScope will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,790,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,636 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of CommScope by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,561,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,969 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,869 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in CommScope by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 344,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.