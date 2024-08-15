Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Up 177.9% in July

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,500 shares, a growth of 177.9% from the July 15th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 725.8 days.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

