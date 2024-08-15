Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Up 177.9% in July

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,500 shares, a growth of 177.9% from the July 15th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 725.8 days.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance
Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $42.48.
About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Tencent’s Earnings Show Signs of Comeback in China’s Tech Market
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 High-Potential Stocks Analysts Say Could Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.