CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 358,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 335,712 shares.The stock last traded at $10.90 and had previously closed at $11.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMPO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $888.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure during the second quarter worth about $147,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 130,489 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

