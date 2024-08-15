Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE) Director Buys $30,000.00 in Stock

Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) Director Leo M. Drozdoff purchased 200,000 shares of Comstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Comstock Trading Down 6.8 %

Comstock stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Comstock Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $19.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Comstock had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 474.79%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Analysts predict that Comstock Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LODE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Noble Financial raised Comstock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LODE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,868,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comstock by 19.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,356,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 219,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Comstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Stories

