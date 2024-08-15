Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $241.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,826. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.28.

Get Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.