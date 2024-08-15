Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.50), Zacks reports.

Contango Ore Price Performance

Shares of CTGO stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.90. 29,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,165. Contango Ore has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Contango Ore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Fundamental Research set a $29.67 price target on Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

