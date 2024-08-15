Contrasting SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) & IMV (OTCMKTS:IMVIQ)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) and IMV (OTCMKTS:IMVIQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMV has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of IMV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group N/A -5,258.30% -249.95% IMV N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SELLAS Life Sciences Group and IMV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SELLAS Life Sciences Group and IMV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group $1.00 million 69.31 -$37.34 million ($1.10) -1.09 IMV $330,000.00 0.00 -$37.99 million N/A N/A

SELLAS Life Sciences Group has higher revenue and earnings than IMV.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and IMV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 IMV 0 0 0 0 N/A

SELLAS Life Sciences Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%.

Summary

SELLAS Life Sciences Group beats IMV on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group



SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer. It has a strategic collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. to evaluate GPS as it is administered in combination with PD1 blocker pembrolizumab in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial enrolling patients in up to five cancer indications, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and GenFleet Therapeutics (Shanghai), Inc. for the development and commercialization of GFH009, a highly selective small molecule CDK9 inhibitor, currently under Phase 1 clinical trials. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About IMV



IMV Inc. operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and MSI-H solid tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer. It also develops DPX-SurMAGE that is in Phase I clinical trial for bladder cancer; and DPX-COVID-19 and DPX-RSV for infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

