Cookie (COOKIE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.10 Million

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Cookie token can now be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cookie has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $689,907.11 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cookie has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie’s launch date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,399,913 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 75,399,912.9140472 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.05090518 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $759,677.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cookie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

