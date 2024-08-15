Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,534. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

