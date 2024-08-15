Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,460. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

