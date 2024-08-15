Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 169,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,070,000 after acquiring an additional 36,775 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $2,551,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $8.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $346.33. The company had a trading volume of 966,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,580. The stock has a market cap of $169.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.38.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

