Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $793,000 Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,779. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.