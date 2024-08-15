Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,217 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.88. 3,313,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,185,969. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $229.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.57.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

