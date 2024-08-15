Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 557,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 46,568 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 305,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 46,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 663,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after buying an additional 32,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGXU traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 337,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,595. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

