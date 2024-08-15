Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,089,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,808,000 after acquiring an additional 85,434 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,080,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,911,000 after purchasing an additional 95,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,872,000 after purchasing an additional 378,773 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,757,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,913,000 after purchasing an additional 78,737 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.74. 1,236,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,423. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

