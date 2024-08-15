Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of QUS traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.24. 3,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,361. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $152.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.16.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

