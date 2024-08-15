CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
CorVel Stock Performance
NASDAQ CRVL opened at $307.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.67. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $321.46.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 98.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in CorVel by 474.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 815.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.
