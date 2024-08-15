Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.87 billion and $93.64 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $4.79 or 0.00008139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00035690 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

