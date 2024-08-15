Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 5.9% Lower This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $4.67 or 0.00007872 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and $95.47 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00035376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.