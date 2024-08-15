Country Club Bank Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Country Club Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,714,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

