Country Club Bank Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Country Club Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $343,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BND stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.09. 5,106,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,820,015. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.21.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.