Country Club Bank Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Country Club Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after buying an additional 861,704 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,190,000 after acquiring an additional 351,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of IVE stock traded up $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $189.50. 359,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,631. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.21. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $191.93.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
