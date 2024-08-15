Country Club Bank Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Country Club Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 134,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,479,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 936,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,157,000 after purchasing an additional 30,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $77.87. 1,774,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,667. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average of $76.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

