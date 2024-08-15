Country Club Bank Lowers Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Country Club Bank cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $973,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,132,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,307,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,540. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

