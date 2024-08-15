Country Club Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Country Club Bank lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.97. 286,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,992. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.45 and its 200 day moving average is $99.21. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $100.21.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.