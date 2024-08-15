Country Club Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Country Club Bank reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,048 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,322,000 after purchasing an additional 204,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,952 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21,827.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 578,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after buying an additional 575,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 389,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after buying an additional 27,906 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.67. 219,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.48. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $111.05.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

