Country Club Bank Sells 472 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Country Club Bank lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,313 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 138,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.86. 2,527,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,866,229. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $83.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

