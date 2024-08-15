Country Club Bank Sells 54,140 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Country Club Bank decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,140 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 78,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 308,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,935. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.