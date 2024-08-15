Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. Coursera has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $53,782.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,241.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $53,782.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 220,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 3,981 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $34,077.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,033,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,203,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,357 shares of company stock worth $150,338 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 7,568.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 72.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 26.1% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

