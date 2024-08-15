CP High Yield Trend ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:HYTR)

CP High Yield Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:HYTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0574 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Shares of CP High Yield Trend ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773. CP High Yield Trend ETF has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44.
